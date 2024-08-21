After girls’ assault in TN, DEO nod mandatory for schools to conduct NCC, NSS camps

CHENNAI: Following the recent incident in Krishnagiri where female students from a private school were sexually assaulted during an unauthorised NCC camp, the directorate of private schools has issued a directive to schools warning against conducting any National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Scout and Guide, or Junior Red Cross (JRC) camps without obtaining prior permission from the district education officer.

According to the circular issued to district education officers in charge of private schools, schools are required to secure prior approval before organising any camps on their campus or anywhere else. They must seek approval by submitting a letter from the state or district office-bearers of the respective organisations.

“While there are standard instructions in place, we have now made them specific so that the safety of students is ensured,” said officials from the directorate of private schools.

Schools are required to appoint an adequate number of male and female teachers to ensure the safety of students during these camps.