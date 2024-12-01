Cyclone Fengal: Disaster personnel use boats to rescue people in flooded Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Many districts in Tamil Nadu are witnessing incessant rainfall after Cyclone Fengal made landfall last on November 30. Residential areas in Cuddalore district were flooded due to heavy rainfall and disaster teams are using boats to rescue people.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team led by District Collector Balaraman is rescuing the affected people with the help of boats.

The Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue team removed a tree that fell on the national highway in Chinna Gangankuppam, a border area of Cuddalore and Puducherry, with the help of a JCB machine.

Meanwhile, Indian Army troops from the Chennai Garrison Battalion, operating under the Dakshin Bharat Area, were mobilized in the early hours of Sunday to assist in rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Puducherry.