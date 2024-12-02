500 people marooned in Marakkanam sans food, power for three days

VILLUPURAM: A part of East Coast Road on the border area of Chengalpattu-Villupuram districts was submerged in water on Sunday. TNIE visited the area and learnt that around 500 people, including women and children, were marooned in Kaippani Colony of Marakkanam block in Villupuram district.

Water from the Buckingham Canal was also overflowing on the road. Residents, most of them salt pan workers, rued that they had no power supply for the past three days, all ration shops remained shut and there were no relief centres in their village.

Sakthivel Chandran, a resident, said, “Water has entered our houses. People whose houses are in low-lying spots have gone up to their roof for safety. However, roofs and walls of many houses have been badly damaged following the rain on Saturday night.” Residents also said they have run out of provisions to prepare food. “All shops, including PDS shops, have not opened for the last few days,” said village head Nagooram Venalan.

Villagers urged the government to immediately arrange for food and other essential services. Malathi Velu, a resident, said, “The government has not done anything for our village. There are relief centres and doctors in nearby villages, but not here.”

The rain has badly affected the salt pans, which is now threatening their livelihood. “We earn around `600 per day. Now, with these pans damaged, our livelihood has taken a major blow,” said Sakthivel. Another road on the Tindivanam-Villupuram route was also submerged owing to the rise in level in the Buckingham Canal.