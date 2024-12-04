Thousands of rain-hit Irulars await help for past three days in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Hit by the unprecedented rain and flood, over thousand Irular tribals residing at various settlements across Villupuram district have been suffering for the past three days without food, water and electricity.

Sources said tribals of Pondhai village at Vallam block, Anjancheri in Gingee, Salavathy settlement in Tindivanam, Puthupalayam in Vikravandi and Sellankuppam near Kedar have not received food, drinking water, or any other relief materials from officials after houses were damaged by rain on Saturday night.

“We called our panchayat president and the local village officer, but there is no response. There are children who haven’t eaten anything in two days and the situation is worsening,” said a 33-year-old woman resident of a settlement at Salavathy near Vikravandi.

Most of these settlements are located close to waterbodies or deep inside farmlands that are inaccessible even during normal times. A few people had sent pictures and videos of their harrowing condition on their mobile phones, but they have not received any help.