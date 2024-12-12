Tamil Nadu rains: Schools closed in Chennai and 14 districts amid heavy rain alert

CHENNAI: Schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur are to remain closed after the regions received moderate to heavy rainfall from Wednesday night.

The zone-wise cumulative rainfall report by the Chennai city corporation showed that in the 24 hours until 6 am on Thursday, several parts of the city, especially in the North and Central regions, received over 7 Cms of rain.

Most of the recorded rainfall came in intermittent heavy spells from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

On an average, the city received 5.3 cm of rain during this period with Kolathur receiving the highest 8.5 cm followed by Nerkundram which recorded 7.9 cm.