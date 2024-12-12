Tamil Nadu rains: Schools closed in Chennai and 14 districts amid heavy rain alert

CHENNAI: Schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur are to remain closed after the regions received moderate to heavy rainfall from Wednesday night.
The zone-wise cumulative rainfall report by the Chennai city corporation showed that in the 24 hours until 6 am on Thursday, several parts of the city, especially in the North and Central regions, received over 7 Cms of rain.
Most of the recorded rainfall came in intermittent heavy spells from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.
On an average, the city received 5.3 cm of rain during this period with Kolathur receiving the highest 8.5 cm followed by Nerkundram which recorded 7.9 cm.
Greater Chennai Corporation’s rain gauge stations in Tondiarpet, Perambur, Madhavaram, Basin bridge, Ayapakkam and Aminjikarai recorded over 7 Cms of rain.
Thursday is expected to see the last of the rains, brought by the well marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai.
The India Meteorological Department has flagged the possibility of moderate rain with intense spells of heavy rainfall over Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram in its nowcast valid until 10 am on Thursday.
Schools closed in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal
The districts of Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Salem, Kanchipuram, Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Puducherry and Karaikal have declared Thursday holidays for schools due to the severe rainfall.
In addition to school closures, colleges in Nagapattinam, Puducherry and Karaikal will also remain shut today.
