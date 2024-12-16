Lanka in pursuit of an elusive justice for over a decade

She hesitantly urged her husband and brothers to surrender. While they were taken in one bus, she was taken in another to a camp. Innumerable retellings over the years have not shorn her of emotion as she recalls the moment. She tears up when she says, “That was the last time I saw them.”

Even children were not spared. Sivapatham Ilankothai (64) from Jaffna, was in a refugee camp in India when the war ended. Her daughter Parameswaran Sasikala (31), son-in-law Chinnathambi Parameswaran (40), and three grandchildren, aged between eight months to 10 years, surrendered and have not been seen since.

“The last time I managed to speak to my daughter over phone, I asked her to at least send the children with someone to India in a boat, but she said it was not possible,” she says.

Ranjanidevi and Ilankothai are among the hundreds of women who struggle for justice as part of the Association of the Relatives of Enforced Disappearances despite overt and covert intimidation and threats by state agencies.

Successive Sri Lankan government have set up mechanisms with avowed intention of providing these women justice, but none have led to any meaningful resolutions. “Now, they want us to take compensation and go silent. We do not want money. We want to know where our dear ones are or what happened to them,” says Ilankothai.

KS Ratnavale, a senior human rights lawyer who has represented several families of disappeared persons in the courts pro bono, says many of the families may not believe their loved ones are alive. “What they want is closure,” he explains, adding that can happen only when there is an acknowledgement of what happened to those disappeared and those responsible are held accountable.

While government commissions have failed due to lack of political will, the wheels of justice have also moved slowly due to entrenched institutional conflicts of interests, says Ratnavale.

Thurairasa Ravikaran of the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi, who was recently elected an MP, has stood with the families. “The Sinhalese see the army as heroes who won the war. So, how will an elected government make the army accountable for such human rights violations,” he asks, adding that justice can be attained only with the intervention of the international community.

Ilankothai’s husband stopped talking to her seven years ago as she refused to to give up the protest. For her it is not only a matter of closure. She believes her grandchildren at least might have been kept alive somewhere. Pointing out that her youngest grandson Piraiyalagan was eight months old when her daughter’s family surrendered to the army in 2009, she asks, “No one will be so cold-hearted to kill a baby, don’t you think?”.

Sasikumar Ranjanidevi,

who was in her third trimester of pregnancy with her second child, said her husband Manickam Sasikumar, Murugan Selvakumar, and Murugesan Rajapulendran, all of whom were lower rung cadres of the LTTE, had voluntarily surrendered to the army

Sivapatham Ilankothai

(64) from Jaffna, was in a refugee camp in India when the war ended. Her daughter Parameswaran Sasikala (31), son-in-law Chinnathambi Parameswaran (40) and three grand children, aged between eight months to 10 years, surrendered and disappeared