TNIE Impact: Kerala officials transport waste from Tamil Nadu villages back to their state

TIRUNELVELI: In a historic move, Kerala officials, including those from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, visited six sites in Tirunelveli villages where Kerala’s biomedical, plastic, food, and other wastes had been illegally dumped.

The officials began removing the waste with 16 Kerala-based trucks to transport it back to their state, following directives from the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which took suo motu case based on TNIE’s report. This marks the first time in history that the waste dumped in Tamil Nadu by Kerala is being sent back to its original state.

The Kerala team, led by Dr Gopukumar, Public Health Officer of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, arrived at the Government Girls’ High School in Nadu Kallur at 8.55 am for discussions with Tamil Nadu officials, including Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Arpit Jain, Tirunelveli Assistant Collector (Training) Ambica Jain, tahsildars, block development officers, and police inspectors. Officials from both states formed six teams to visit the sites where the waste was dumped. At 9.50 am, excavators began loading the waste onto trucks. The illegally dumped waste was discovered in Kodaganallur, Palavoor, two sites in Kondanagaram, Sivaniyapuram, and Elanthaikulam villages.

On January 16, TNIE visited two of these locations and escalated the issue to the district administration and police, leading to two cases being registered at the Sivanthipatti police station after a 37-day delay.