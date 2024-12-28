Madras High Court orders probe by SIT into Anna University rape case

CHENNAI: Finding lapses in the investigations into the shocking sexual assault on an engineering student at the Anna University campus in Chennai and the administration of the university, the Madras High Court on Saturday ordered the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) comprising of three women IPS officers to probe the heinous crime and the leakage/disclosure of the contents of the FIR.

A special division bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan, sitting on a special session, passed the orders to set up the SIT while disposing of two public interest litigation (PIL) petitions filed by advocate R Varalakshmi (AIADMK) and A Mohandas (BJP).

However, the bench declined to order a CBI probe as sought by the petitioners.

The three officers in the SIT are: B Sneha Prasad, Ayman Jamal and S Brinda, all three are currently serving as deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) at the Anna Nagar branch of Greater Chennai Police, at the Avadi Commissionerate and in Salem City respectively.

“We hope the all-women investigation team (SIT) would take up the investigation in right earnest and conclude the investigation by filing the final report in both the criminal cases,” the bench said in the order.

Ordering the state to pay Rs. 25 lakh compensation to the victim girl, who was subjected to twin trauma of the sexual assault and leakage of the FIR details revealing her identity, the court directed the Anna University to ensure that she completes her education in the very same institution, and not to collect fees.