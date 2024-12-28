Madras High Court orders probe by SIT into Anna University rape case

CHENNAI: Finding lapses in the investigations into the shocking sexual assault on an engineering student at the Anna University campus in Chennai and the administration of the university, the Madras High Court on Saturday ordered the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) comprising of three women IPS officers to probe the heinous crime and the leakage/disclosure of the contents of the FIR.
A special division bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan, sitting on a special session, passed the orders to set up the SIT while disposing of two public interest litigation (PIL) petitions filed by advocate R Varalakshmi (AIADMK) and A Mohandas (BJP).
However, the bench declined to order a CBI probe as sought by the petitioners.
The three officers in the SIT are: B Sneha Prasad, Ayman Jamal and S Brinda, all three are currently serving as deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) at the Anna Nagar branch of Greater Chennai Police, at the Avadi Commissionerate and in Salem City respectively.
“We hope the all-women investigation team (SIT) would take up the investigation in right earnest and conclude the investigation by filing the final report in both the criminal cases,” the bench said in the order.
Ordering the state to pay Rs. 25 lakh compensation to the victim girl, who was subjected to twin trauma of the sexual assault and leakage of the FIR details revealing her identity, the court directed the Anna University to ensure that she completes her education in the very same institution, and not to collect fees.
Action against CoP
The bench directed the state government to take a call and initiate “all appropriate action” against the Commissioner of Police Arun, if required, under the relevant law for “disclosing the vital details” of the investigation when it was in the initial stage, at a press conference, which, the court said was “unwarranted” and held without getting “prior permission” from the government.
The court also said the comments of the CoP on the number of accused persons involved in the heinous crime “prejudiced and hampered” the probe.
Technical Glitch caused leakage
Advocate General (AG) PS Raman, representing the state, stoutly denied the allegation that the police had leaked the FIR details. He said it was caused by a “technical glitch” as intimated by the national informatics centre (NIC) due to the transition from IPC to BNS.
Saying that it is the “highest responsibility” of the police to protect the confidentiality and identity of the victims in the crimes against women, children and acid attacks, the AG also held that the media and the general public do have the equal responsibility in protecting the identity of the victim.
He informed that as many as 14 persons have accessed the FIR details within seconds and shared them and all of them have been traced.
A separate case has been registered in this regard and the probe is on, he added.
Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, appearing for the university, said the “government is with the victim” of the “unfortunate incident” and provides all necessary assistance including counselling to her and holds interaction with her family members.
Advocate V Jayaprakash Narayanan and GS Mani appeared for the PIL petitioners.