Past is prologue

It has been a pleasure greeting you at the doorstep every morning. As we continue this journey, let’s recall a few of our reports that shook the state’s conscience this year

Meth menace

The DMK was hugely criticised after Jaffer Sadiq’s arrest, for increasing drug menace in TN. This two-part series by Siddharth Prabhakar revealed how TN is emerging as a major transit point for international traffickers

Child she was

After S Sivaguru’s report on a 14-year-old child marriage victim dying 80 days after delivering a child in Krishnagiri, officials inquired into the matter. The man who married the victim was subsequently booked by the police

Half-hearted job

Tamil Nadu is rightfully hailed as a pioneer in organ transplantation in the country, with the state often recording the highest number of cadaveric organ donations. TN government announced this year that the funeral of brain-dead people, whose organs are harvested, will be done with state honours. Sinduja Jane found that only less than half of the hearts and lungs harvested actually end up being used

One too many Tasmacs

Vellore’s Kagithapattarai had six outlets within a one-km radius, causing nightmare to over 2,000 residents. Rajalakshmi Sampath and lensman S Dinesh took risks to visit the spot to capture how the area was turning into a safe haven for drunkards at night. After TNIE’s report, three of the six outlets were relocated

Undercover operation saves monitor lizards

SV Krishna Chaitanya frequently disappears into forests or flies drones to bring stories, often from a hitherto unseen perspective. When he heard about the thriving illegal sale of bushmeat along Karnataka-TN border, he decided to go undercover to Sikkarimedu village as a buyer and ended up rescuing a monitor lizard. The intel he provided led to forest department swiftly raiding villages and arresting the poachers