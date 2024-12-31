Something to write home about

Dear reader, hope the passing year was kind to you. For TNIE, it was a period of restless and exciting ground work. With a promise to serve you even better in ’25, we recall some of our reports that echoed loud in the corridors of power and forced the hands of the establishment this year

UGC’s bid to de-reserve vacancies derailed

The ineffective implementation of reservation policies in higher education institutions, especially the ones run by the Government of India, has remained a long-pending concern. The draft guidelines of the UGC that vacancies meant for SC, ST and OBC can be de-reserved to allow general category candidates when “enough eligible” candidates from reserved categories are not available was exposed by Subashini Vijayakumar. The story, carried in TNIE across the country, led to widespread outcry from the majority of the opposition parties, which eventually forced UGC to withdraw the guidelines

Saving local bodies from a body blow

The panchayats across the state were put under severe financial stress for over six months after the rural development department’s adoption of TNPASS, meant to simplify account maintenance. M Saravanan produced a deeply reported article on the issue. A day later, the government released the tax revenue to all panchayats, with several panchayat chiefs informing Saravanan as soon as the money was credited

When we froze I-T dept’s action against farmers

Based on D Vincent Arockiaraj’s report on the struggles of paddy farmers in delta districts after the I-T department froze their accounts at PACCS, J Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, Government of Tamil Nadu took the matter to the notice of the Central Board of Direct Taxes. The I-T department soon de-froze the accounts