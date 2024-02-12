No shortage, 50 special buses too operated from Kilambakkam terminus on Fri & Sat: TN Transport Minister

CHENNAI: Transport Minister S S Sivasankar on Sunday dismissed reports of TNSTC and SETC buses being unavailable from Kilambakkam terminus on Friday and Saturday nights. He said that besides the regular services, an additional 50 special buses were deployed to accommodate the sudden surge of commuters during auspicious days.

A total of 1.07 lakh commuters travelled by government buses from KCBT on Saturday, an official statement from the transport department said.

Sivasankar said, “A total of 361 SETC buses and 736 TNSTC services are scheduled to operate from Kilambakkam KCBT. Due to high demand on Friday, 377 SETC buses and 1,215 TNSTC buses were operated. Similarly, 400 SETC buses and 1,346 TNSTC buses were deployed to clear the additional rush on Saturday. Thus, 495 and 610 additional buses operated on Friday and Saturday respectively.”

In response to media reports of commuters protesting for buses to Tiruchy and other delta districts, Sivasankar said, “The arrival of buses to KCBT was delayed by two hours due to a road accident at Madhuranthagam on Tiruchy - Tambaram NH. A total of 199 buses operated to Tiruchy, 125 to Kumbakonam, and 283 to Tiruvannamalai. These services are higher than those operated during Pongal festival.”