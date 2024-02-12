TNIE impact: Eggs, rations rushed to Irula tribal school in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: After two weeks of delay, eggs were supplied for noon-meal scheme in a primary school at the Kadambakuttai Irula village in Krishnagiri district on Friday,

TNIE published a report about the issue on Friday, after eight children studying in the Panchayat Union Primary School at Kadambakuttai tribal village in Bettamugilalam panchayat were not provided eggs in their noon meals allegedly because stocks were not replenished.

The same day, Kelamangalam Block Development Officer CN Sreenivas Murthy, along with two rural development employees trekked to the school to supply dry ration like rice, dhal for three months and 90 eggs.

Sreenivas Murthy told TNIE that they will monitor the rations regularly.