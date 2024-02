CHENNAI: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) likely to announce the general election dates by the third week of March, the BJP-led central government’s plans to utilise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s perceived popularity as a poll plank is unlikely to be materialised in Tamil Nadu.

The state government, which has already declined permission for the display of banners featuring Modi’s portrait at ration shops, has also refused to accede to the Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) request to install ‘selfie points’ featuring cutouts of the PM at the locations.

Moreover, the FCI’s proposal to distribute rice packets bearing Modi’s picture has also been put on hold.

Official sources confirmed that the FCI had sent a letter to the state outlining the specifications for setting up the selfie points in December 2023 and is yet to receive any response.

“Initially there were indications that the state might allow selfie points at select locations. However, we have not received any response yet,” said a central government official.