TN to incentivise creation of high paying jobs in new Global Capability Centres by providing payroll subsidy of 30% in first year

CHENNAI: In order to make Tamil Nadu as the prime destination for Global Capability Centres in India, the State will incentivise the creation of high paying jobs in new GCCs by providing a payroll subsidy of 30 per cent in the first year, 20 per cent in the second year and 10 per cent in the third year for jobs with pay above Rs.1,00,000 per month.
According to Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu, under the Budget Estimates, a sum of Rs.2,295 crore has been allocated for the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department.
This comes after state's successful transition to a knowledge based economy, large number of prominent multinational companies are now establishing their Global Capability Centres (GCC) in the State. State-of-the-art research, design, product prototyping and testing for the global market are now being done in the State.
The Finance minister also said that government will also facilitate setting up of GCCs in Coimbatore and Madurai. After making Chennai the hub of GCC, the focusis now to woo more GCCs to set up base in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
Global Capability Centre accounts more than half of office transactions in 2023 in Chennai. Chennai commercial real estate market has registered the highest growth in percentage terms, amongst the top eight markets in the country. Registering an exponential annual growth of 92%, the office volume transactions of the city has increased from 5.6 million square feet in 2022 to 10.8 million square feet in 2023.
The GCCs are the technology centres of foreign companies in India. They used to be called captive centres, but many in the industry now prefer the term GCCs, given the growing maturity of these centres and the greater autonomy they now enjoy. The decision of locations to be offshored is primarily driven by factors such as low cost manpower, availability of skilled resources, scalability, language proficiency, availability of seamless connectivity and infrastructure.