TN to incentivise creation of high paying jobs in new Global Capability Centres by providing payroll subsidy of 30% in first year

CHENNAI: In order to make Tamil Nadu as the prime destination for Global Capability Centres in India, the State will incentivise the creation of high paying jobs in new GCCs by providing a payroll subsidy of 30 per cent in the first year, 20 per cent in the second year and 10 per cent in the third year for jobs with pay above Rs.1,00,000 per month.

According to Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu, under the Budget Estimates, a sum of Rs.2,295 crore has been allocated for the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department.

This comes after state's successful transition to a knowledge based economy, large number of prominent multinational companies are now establishing their Global Capability Centres (GCC) in the State. State-of-the-art research, design, product prototyping and testing for the global market are now being done in the State.