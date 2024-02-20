TN Budget 2024: CM's breakfast scheme, Puthumai Penn aid to govt-aided schools with caveats

CHENNAI: Addressing a longstanding demand, the state government has now extended the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme and the Puthumai Penn Scheme to government-aided schools, as part of budget announcements this year.

However, this expansion is not without caveats: the breakfast scheme will cover only Class 1-5 students in rural areas, while the Puthumai Penn Scheme expansion is meant only for Tamil-medium students.

The Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Puthumai Penn Thittam was introduced in 2022 for promoting higher education among girl students from economically disadvantaged sections by providing monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. The scheme currently has 2.73 lakh beneficiaries in the state.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu stated that the enrolment of girl students in undergraduate courses has increased by 34% this year, with 34,460 more girl students enrolling under the scheme.

The state has allocated Rs 370 crore towards the scheme for the next academic year. Minister Thennarasu added that the extension of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme will benefit 2.5 lakh more students from government-aided schools starting the next academic year. Rs 600 crore has be allocated towards the same.