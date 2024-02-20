TN Budget 2024: Keezhadi to get new museum at Rs 17 crore; excavations to be conducted in eight sites

MADURAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced that Rs 17 crore has been allocated for the construction of an open air museum at the Keezhadi excavation site, to showcase the artefacts and structures unearthed at the location.

Tamil people across the world are unified by the term ‘Keezhadi’, the minister said, noting that the excavations near Madurai, on the banks of Vaigai River, revealed the remains of a glorious Sangam-era civilisation.

Notably, the new museum will be second in line, following the Keezhadi museum inaugurated by Chief Minister Stalin last year, that showcases about 13,000 artefacts.

The minister said that an additional Rs 3 crore has been sanctioned for a study to determine the genetic antiquity, migration patterns, agricultural practices, cultural traditions and dietary habits of the ancient people using advanced genetics technology at the laboratory in Madurai Kamaraj University.

G Kumaresan, head of the Genetics Department, MKU, said that 10 samples from the artefacts have been tested, and one billion pieces of DNA have been sequenced so far.