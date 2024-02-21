Madras HC reserves orders on Senthil Balaji’s bail plea in money laundering case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved the orders on the bail application moved by former minister V Senthil Balaji in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

After completion of arguments by senior counsels C Aryama Sundaram and Ranjit Kumar for the ex-minister and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) AR L Sundaresan for the ED, Justice N Anand Venkatesh reserved the orders.

Senthil Balaji, arrested by the ED on the charges of receiving proceeds of crime generated through the cash for jobs scam on June 14, 2023, had failed to get bail in his previous attempts under the Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA Cases. Subsequently, he filed the petition for bail in the High Court.

Though Balaji continued as a ‘Minister Without Portfolio’ even after his arrest, he resigned from the post earlier this month, a few days ahead of the hearing. The Special Court had dismissed his bail applications citing possibility of him derailing the probe and influencing the witnesses as he was still continuing as a minister.

Alleging that the ED had tampered with the electronic evidences against him, Aryama Sundaram, advancing arguments on Wednesday, said the evidence was polluted and did not have any substantial material to prove the charges of money laundering.