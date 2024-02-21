‘Part-C of Tamil Nadu gender budget statement inflates amount spent on women’s welfare’

CHENNAI: The gender budget statement released on Monday stated that Rs 1.22 lakh crore was allocated for welfare of women under various schemes in which the women beneficiaries ranged from 30-100 %.

This includes Rs 27,915 crore under Part A - schemes that are targeted only for women, Rs 31,976 crore in Part B - schemes where the women beneficiaries range from 40-99% and Rs 55,739 crore in Part C - schemes in which at least 30% beneficiaries are women. However, no list or details about the schemes under Part C were mentioned.

“The gender budget statement of the central government as well as several other state governments has only parts A and B. The Part C introduced by the Tamil Nadu government only inflates the amount spent on the welfare of women in the state without reflecting the reality, as it is much higher than the first two parts,” said S Kamatchi from Social Watch, Tamil Nadu.

Endorsing the view, Bimla Chandrasekaran, director of Ekta Resource Centre for Women, said gender budgeting serves no purpose if one of the major sections does not have any specifics and is used just to inflate numbers.

Activists have also demanded the government to release an exclusive document for the gender budget statement which is now part of the appendices to the budget memorandum. Across the country, at least 11 states have been releasing it as a separate document.