TN Assembly Speaker accepts resignation of Vijayadharani; Vilavancode seat to be declared vacant soon

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu has accepted the resignation of S Vijayadharani, as a member of the House since her resignation letter has been submitted in the correct format following due procedures.

A senior official in the State Assembly told TNIE that the Vilavancode Assembly constituency represented by Vijayadharani so far will be declared soon.

However, when asked about the status of the Thirukovilur Assembly constituency represented by former Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, the official said only the Assembly Speaker can clarify that.

After the Supreme Court, on January 30, refused to grant an interim stay on the three-year- jail sentence ordered by the Madras High Court to Ponmudy and his wife in a disproportionate assets case.

Following this, the name of Pomudy was removed from the list of the Council of Ministers on the Tamil Nadu government website. However, in the list of members of the State Assembly, Ponmudy continues to represent the Thirukovilur Assembly constituency.