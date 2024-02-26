GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress firms up alliance with BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Stating that Menon invited him, he will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Palladam in Tirupur district on February 27.

Vasan said though the TMC is a regional party, it has always been functioning with a national outlook. "The decision to join the NDA has been taken after due consultations with the party office bearers and in the interest of the party as well as the people of Tamil Nadu," he added.

Edappadi K Palaniswami-headed AIADMK had announced severing ties with the BJP in September 2023.

Pointing out that the BJP was elected by the people to rule the country for two consecutive terms, Vasan said that people realised that another term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead to economic prosperity and reduction in poverty as BJP would ensure the welfare measures for the poor and downtrodden to reach them properly.

India would become the third-largest economy in the world, he added.

Vasan also charged that the activities of the DMK government have earned the wrath of the people.

Asked about the number of seats to be contested by the TMC in the Lok Sabha elections, Vasan said, "What took place yesterday was preliminary talks. We wish that the BJP-led alliance should strengthen. The people will weigh what about the alliance which does not have a Prime Minister candidate on one side and the other side, a Prime Minister who ruled the country for 10 years and is seeking vote for the third time."

Questioned about the speculations that the TMC would be contesting in the BJP symbol in the Lok Sabha elections, Vasan said, "These are baseless rumours. Our legal experts are trying to get the bicycle symbol for us. Our cadres like this symbol."