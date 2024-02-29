What central projects have we stalled, TN CM Stalin asks, responding to PM's allegations

Stalin, on his part, referred to Modi's frequent visits to Tamil Nadu, saying "the fear of defeat on his face is evident and it manifests as anger."

The PM is "slandering" the DMK and its government, the chief minister alleged.

"He says we are blocking projects launched by him. It would be convenient to respond if he could list out which projects he brought that we were an impediment to," the CM said in a letter to party workers ahead of his 71st birthday on Friday.

He asked if the DMK was against AIIMS or Metro Rail and if the government had ever stayed away from allotting land to central initiatives.

"The PM is making generalised allegations," the CM remarked.

If at all the DMK was opposed to certain central initiatives, it was the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, as they are against the interests of students and Sri Lankan refugees, respectively, he explained.