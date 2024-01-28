Tamil Nadu: Two held for attack on TV journalist fracture limbs in ‘escape bid’

COIMBATORE: Two people who were arrested in connection with an alleged murder attempt on a TV journalist near Palladam in Tirupur district were injured on Friday during an escape bid from the clutches of police.
Police claimed that G Praveen (27) and B Saravanan (23) suffered fracture on their legs. They were admitted to the Tirupur Government Hospital and sent to judicial remand on Saturday.
The special police team took the duo to the crime scene on Friday evening for investigation and to retrieve the weapons used for the attack. They tried to escape from the police and fell into a pit which resulted in fracture on their legs, said West Zone Inspector General K Bhavaneeswari.
S Nesaprabhu, 30-year-old journalist for News 7 Tamil channel, is fighting for his life after a gang attacked him near his residence at K Krishnapuram on Wednesday. He received 62 hack injuries. The attack took place soon after he made frantic calls to the Kamanaickenpalayam police alerting about the imminent risk from a gang.
Following the incident, IG Bhavaneeswari ordered the formation of 10 special teams which soon detained Praveen and Saravanan. They were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 294 (b) (uttering obscene words) and 307 (punishment for attempt to murder).
“The two are not suspects. They are the accused in the case. We are trying to trace others involved. Once the investigation is complete we will explain the motive of the attack,” Bhavaneeswari said.
Praveen is a resident of VOC Street at Soorampatti in Erode district, while Saravanan is from Pillayar Kovil Street in KVR Nagar, Tirupur.
As reported earlier Nesaprabhu had made multiple phone calls to the Kamanaickenpalayam police from Wednesday afternoon after spotting some unidentified men near his residence. Recorded audio clips of Nesaprabhu conversing with a cop were widely circulated on social media. He was attacked by a gang of around nine people after they intercepted him near a fuel outlet. The gang managed to escape in a car and on a motorcycle.