Tamil Nadu: Two held for attack on TV journalist fracture limbs in ‘escape bid’

COIMBATORE: Two people who were arrested in connection with an alleged murder attempt on a TV journalist near Palladam in Tirupur district were injured on Friday during an escape bid from the clutches of police.

Police claimed that G Praveen (27) and B Saravanan (23) suffered fracture on their legs. They were admitted to the Tirupur Government Hospital and sent to judicial remand on Saturday.

The special police team took the duo to the crime scene on Friday evening for investigation and to retrieve the weapons used for the attack. They tried to escape from the police and fell into a pit which resulted in fracture on their legs, said West Zone Inspector General K Bhavaneeswari.

S Nesaprabhu, 30-year-old journalist for News 7 Tamil channel, is fighting for his life after a gang attacked him near his residence at K Krishnapuram on Wednesday. He received 62 hack injuries. The attack took place soon after he made frantic calls to the Kamanaickenpalayam police alerting about the imminent risk from a gang.