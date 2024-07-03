For BJP, Katchatheevu is only an election-time rhetoric, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday charged that despite coming to power for the third consecutive term, the BJP-led union government has not made any tangible and meaningful effort to retrieve Katchatheevu except using the issue as election-time rhetoric.

Stalin made this charge while expressing serious concern over an unprecedented increase in the instances of the arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy in recent weeks. Referring to the arrest of 25 fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lanka on July 1, Stalin said the need of the hour is to ease the problems faced by the Tamil fishermen and find a lasting solution to this problem.

Urging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take concrete steps to find a lasting solution to this vexatious issue, the CM, in his letter recalled the union minister’s statement on June 27 that the genesis of this issue goes back to 1974 following an understanding between the then union government and the state government over the ceding of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka.

Stalin said the then state government was not properly consulted in this regard; it was the then union government that ceded the island to Sri Lanka completely, jeopardising and depriving the rights and interests of Indian fishermen. In this regard, Stalin pointed out that the DMK-led state government and the then CM M Karunanidhi opposed the Katchatheevu agreement tooth and nail.