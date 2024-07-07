BSP cadre stage protests, seek CBI probe & nod to bury body in office

CHENNAI: Cadre of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and several supporters of its slain state president K Armstrong staged protests and road rokos outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) from late on Friday night up to Saturday afternoon.

Shouting slogans against the state government and the Chennai police, the cadre demanded a CBI investigation into the incident, and said only after such an assurance, would Armstrong’s mortal remains be moved out.

Several police officers tried to pacify the crowd, while a posse of police personnel were stationed at the spot to ensure that the situation did not escalate.

In the afternoon, while the groups tried to stage another road roko, the police asked them to disperse, after which they were detained. Meanwhile Armstrong’s body continued to be in the RGGGH where political leaders including VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan arrived to offer condolences.

Greater Chennai police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore in a press meet said the police would offer full support and bandobust for the burial.