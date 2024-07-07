BSP cadre stage protests, seek CBI probe & nod to bury body in office

CHENNAI: Cadre of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and several supporters of its slain state president K Armstrong staged protests and road rokos outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) from late on Friday night up to Saturday afternoon.
Shouting slogans against the state government and the Chennai police, the cadre demanded a CBI investigation into the incident, and said only after such an assurance, would Armstrong’s mortal remains be moved out.
Several police officers tried to pacify the crowd, while a posse of police personnel were stationed at the spot to ensure that the situation did not escalate.
In the afternoon, while the groups tried to stage another road roko, the police asked them to disperse, after which they were detained. Meanwhile Armstrong’s body continued to be in the RGGGH where political leaders including VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan arrived to offer condolences.
Greater Chennai police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore in a press meet said the police would offer full support and bandobust for the burial.
Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation confirmed a request has been received from Armstrong’s family seeking permission to bury his mortal remains in the party office. However, the civic body said, the state government has to take a call in this regard. In this case, sources said, there was not enough vacant space on the premises as it is a residential area.
In the meantime, the body will be kept for public viewing at the Bunder Garden Corporation School in Perambur.
BJP State president K Annamalai on Saturday said the safety of the common man has been at stake during the past three years of the DMK rule, and that, at no point of time in the past, Tamil Nadu has seen such violence. Annamalai made this remark while speaking at the BJP state executive meeting at Vanagaram. “Now, murders and robberies have become normal in Tamil Nadu. They are rampant in all parts of the state,” he said. Referring to the murder of K Armstrong in front of his house, Annamalai said there is no guarantee for the life of common citizens in the state.