Hundreds of people gather to pay last respects to Tamil Nadu BSP chief

CHENNAI: Thousands of people across the city gathered at the school ground at the corporation’s Bunder Garden School Ground to pay their last respects to K Armstrong, the state chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) who was hacked to death on Friday evening.

BSP Party National Chief Mayawati visited the and paid her last respects. She offered her condolences to Armstrong's wife.

Thol. Thirumavalavan came to the spot and paid his last respects. Speaking to media, Thirumavalavan reiterated that the people who were arrested were not the real culprits. He said that Armstrong's death was a huge blow to dalit politics in Tamil Nadu.

President of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee K Selvaperunthagai also came and paid his last respects.

At the gathering, Buddhists priests offered their prayers.

Shops in the area were shut on Sunday and police personnel were deployed to keep the law and order situation in check. Despite the measures, a few women and senior citizens swooned in the crowd and were ushered to safety.