Why has VCK chief changed his stand on Armstrong murder case: BJP

CHENNAI: Responding to the remark of VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Armstrong murder case, BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad asked why has Thirumavalavan changed his stand as he had earlier demanded the arrest of the “real culprits” in this case.

Referring to Thirumalavan’s remark that shortly after the murder, a BJP functionary had demanded CBI inquiry, Prasad said, “I was the first to meet the press on behalf of the BJP. But I did not demand a CBI inquiry. Our state president K Annamalai demanded a CBI probe.”

Prasad also claimed to quell the unrest among SC people, police have ensured the surrender of a few in the case. BSP national president Mayawati herself had pointed out that those who had surrendered were not real culprits and demanded a CBI inquiry. On the claims of BJP functionaries’ links to Aarudhra Gold case, Prasad said, “ Already, our state president has said police could take action against our functionaries if they are involved in the scam.”