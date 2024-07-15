Cauvery water row: CM Stalin condemns Karnataka's stance, convenes all-party meet on July 16

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning the stance taken by the Karnataka government on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Monday that a meeting of all the legislature parties in Tamil Nadu will be held on Tuesday at the secretariat to decide the next course of action.
The meeting will, however, be chaired by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and not the Chief Minister. Besides, legal experts will also be consulted on the next move, the Chief Minister said in a statement.
In his statement, the CM said that, as per the directives of the Supreme Court, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) have been formed to implement the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the SC. However, since the Karnataka government failed to release water as per these directives last year, the farmers in Tamil Nadu were put to great hardship and the state government received the water by approaching the Apex Court.
The CWRC has directed that Karnataka release one tmc of water per day between July 12 and 31 to Tamil Nadu. The committee gave this direction after taking into account the inflow into the Karnataka dams due to the southwest monsoon.
"However, the Karnataka government's refusal to release this quantity of water is shocking and is violative of the SC order. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government has written to CWMA, seeking to implement the order of the committee immediately," the CM said.
As of Monday, the total storage level in the four dams in Karnataka stands at 75.586 tmc and as per the meteorological department's forecast, the rainfall during the southwest monsoon in Karnataka would be normal. Besides, the storage level of Mettur Dam stands at just 13.808 tmc.
"Against this backdrop, Karnataka's refusal to release water as per the direction of the CWRC is nothing but a betrayal of the farmers of Tamil Nadu," the CM added.