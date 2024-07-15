Cauvery water row: CM Stalin condemns Karnataka's stance, convenes all-party meet on July 16

The CWRC has directed that Karnataka release one tmc of water per day between July 12 and 31 to Tamil Nadu. The committee gave this direction after taking into account the inflow into the Karnataka dams due to the southwest monsoon.

"However, the Karnataka government's refusal to release this quantity of water is shocking and is violative of the SC order. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government has written to CWMA, seeking to implement the order of the committee immediately," the CM said.

As of Monday, the total storage level in the four dams in Karnataka stands at 75.586 tmc and as per the meteorological department's forecast, the rainfall during the southwest monsoon in Karnataka would be normal. Besides, the storage level of Mettur Dam stands at just 13.808 tmc.

"Against this backdrop, Karnataka's refusal to release water as per the direction of the CWRC is nothing but a betrayal of the farmers of Tamil Nadu," the CM added.