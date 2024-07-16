Farmers want Tamil Nadu govt to resume legal battle over Cauvery water rights

Meanwhile, Mahadanapuram V Rajaram, president of Cauvery irrigation farmers’ welfare association, urged all political parties and farmers’ associations in Tamil Nadu to support the state government in the legal battle until Cauvery water reaches the Mettur dam.

“Political parties and farmers’ unions should stop holding protests and rallies in Tamil Nadu and stand alongside the state government as it intensifies the legal battle,” he added.

Deputy secretary of Cauvery delta farmers’ welfare association Kavandampatti R Subramanian wanted the Tamil Nadu chief minister to arrive at a concrete decision ensuring that farmers in the delta region receive sufficient water for irrigation, at the all-party meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

While stressing that Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi has been advocating for the welfare of Tamils and Tamil Nadu by criticising the BJP-led union government, N Veerasekaran, state spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, said, “If he really cares for Tamil Nadu and the farming community, he should advise the Congress-led Karnataka government and its leaders to adhere to the orders of CWRC and release 1 tmcft of Cauvery water for irrigation in delta districts.”