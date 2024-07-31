Karur court grants bail to MR Vijayabaskar in a Rs 100 crore land fraud cases

KARUR: The judicial magistrate court I in Karur has granted bail to AIADMK former transport minister MR Vijayabaskar in two cases related to a Rs 100 crore land fraud case, here on Tuesday.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted bail to MR Vijayabaskar late at night on Tuesday, in both cases on the condition that he should appear daily before the CBCID office and Vangal police station in Karur until further orders.

Praveen who was arrested along with Vijayabaskar in connection with the case and Villivakkam police inspector Prithviraj were also granted bail.

CBCID police took over the case which was registered by Karur city police against Vijayabaskar based on a complaint registered by U Mohammed Abdul Kadhar, sub-registrar (in-charge), of Mela Karur sub-registrar office, for fraudulently transferring the 22-acre land worth Rs 100 crore, owned by M Prakash of Vangal, using fake certificates.