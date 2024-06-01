Modi offers prayers to the Sun at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: In a display of spirituality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to the Sun in the wee hours of Friday, as part of his ongoing meditation spree at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari. Modi, who began his meditation on Thursday, then went back inside the mandapam.

Clad in saffron, Modi had started his three-day meditation on Thursday evening, after offering prayers at the Bhagavathi Amman Temple. In the early hours of Friday, Modi stepped out of the meditation hall, offered holy water when the Sun was rising from the south-east side, and a conch shell was blown. He then resumed his meditation. Tourists, who thronged the memorial in large numbers, were screened along with their baggage. They were allowed to view the sun rise at the rising point behind the temple.

In view of the PM’s visit, other activities also took a back seat. Poompuhar shipping corporation’s Kanniyakumari ferry service operated a boat to the Vivekananda rock memorial in the morning, but it was stopped at noon. The service resumed in the afternoon, but only for an hour. Every tourist’s Aadhar cards were checked, and they underwent security checks before they were allowed to board the boat.

PM Modi to continue meditation till Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditation will continue his meditation till 3 pm on Saturday. Security has been beefed up in and around Kanniyakumari