CB-CID sleuths visit Jeyakumar's farm in search of evidence, return empty-handed

TIRUNELVELI: Sleuths of the CB-CID along with bomb squad and forensic team officials on Friday visited the farm in Karaisuthuputhur village, where the charred body of former Tirunelveli East District Congress president Jeyakumar Dhanasingh was found on May 4. The officials, who went in search of evidence, returned empty-handed, sources said.

The mystery surrounding Jeyakumar’s disappearance came to light after his son J Karuthaiah Jafrin lodged a complaint with the Uvari police on May 3, demanding to trace his father, who went missing on May 2. A day later, the leader’s charred body, with his hands, necks and legs tied up using metal strings, was recovered from his farm, sources said.

Subsequently, Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan constituted 10 special teams to assist the probe by Uvari police. On May 23, the case was handed over to the CB-CID, and the sleuths conducted inquiries with several people, including Jeyakumar's family members. However, no progress has been made so far, police sources said.