Kuwait building fire: Five Tamils among those killed in Al-Mangaf tragedy

CHENNAI/THOOTHUKUDI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Tamil Nadu's Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Gingee KS Masthan, said on Thursday that, according to initial reports from the Tamil Sangam in Kuwait, five Tamils were among those killed in the building fire accident in Al-Mangaf on Wednesday.

However, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said the full details of those who lost their lives would be known after identification of the bodies.

Speaking to reporters after discussions with Chief Minister MK Stalin, the minister revealed that 195 individuals were residing in a four-storey building in Al-Mangaf, where a fire broke out, resulting in the deaths of 49 people and numerous injuries.

"The Tamil Nadu government has been trying to contact those who were affected in this fire accident. The details about the deaths are yet to be declared through the Embassy. Based on the Tamil Sangam functioning in Kuwait, the following have lost their lives in the fire accident: Ramu Karuppannan, Veerasamy Mariappan, Chinnathurai Krishnamurthy, Mohammed Sharif, and P Richard Rai,” Masthan said.