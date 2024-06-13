TN announces helpline for victims of Kuwait fire

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced contact numbers for Tamil victims affected by the fire accident at Mangaf in Southern Kuwait.

According to a press statement from the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department, a massive fire broke out at a site in Mangaf, Southern Kuwait, where a large number of Indian labourers were staying. The fire resulted in 49 fatalities. Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed the department to provide necessary medical assistance to the affected Tamils and to keep their relatives informed about the situation.

Following CM’s instructions, the department has coordinated with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait and Tamil organisations to facilitate assistance for the victims. The department has announced contact numbers for providing help to the affected. Political leaders, including Dr S Ramadoss, TMC(M) president GK Vasan, TTV Dhinakaran, have also urged the state government to provide the necessary assistance to Tamil victims.

Helpline numbers

For calls within India: +91 1800 309 3793, For calls from foreign countries: +91 80 6900 9900, +91 80 6900 9901