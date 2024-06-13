Worker from Gingee caught in Kuwait building fire, family left unanswered

The relatives of a Gingee native caught in Wednesday's Al-Mangaf building fire in Kuwait express their distress over the lack of communication regarding his condition. The tragic fire in an apartment housing workers in Kuwait claimed nearly 50 lives on Wednesday, leaving families anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones.

Mohammad Sherif (35), a resident of Jafer Bhah Street, Krishnapuram, in Gingee taluk of Villupuram district, has been employed as a foreman at NBTC, a steel company in Al-Mangaf, Kuwait, for the past 12 years. He was among those residing in the apartment engulfed by flames.

Sources reveal that Sherif's family attempted to contact him via mobile phone but received no response for several hours, heightening their concern.

When they reached out to his coworkers in Kuwait, they were provided with a photo purportedly showing Sherif receiving treatment in a hospital.

However, the family has asserted that the individual in the photo was not Sherif.

Desperate for information on Sherif's whereabouts and condition, the family has appealed to both the central and state governments for assistance.