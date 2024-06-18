Our traditional voters, cadre will also boycott poll, says Jayakumar

CHENNAI: AIADMK organisation secretary D Jayakumar on Monday asserted that the party cadre and the public who traditionally vote for the Two Leaves symbol will also boycott the bypoll, in tune with the decision taken by the party.

Jayakumar said this when asked about the challenge posed by DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi on whether Edappadi K Palaniswami was ready to expel AIADMK functionaries in the Vikravandi constituency who cast their votes in the bypoll. “Is Palaniswami ready to hand out this warning to his party functionaries in Vikravandi? Booth agents in the constituency know who cast votes. If the AIADMK functionaries cast their votes, it means they ignored the decision taken by Palaniswami. But Palaniswami won’t hand out such a warning.”