Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Toll 55; SC panel to submit report in two days

M Anjali, a member of a SHG from Karunapuram, said, “Hooch is received at Velli hills from the Kalrayan hills above and the sale begins from the foothill. It is taken to villages along the foothill and then to town areas. As the dam is located nearby, people take leisure there consuming hooch. Irrespective of the rampant sale in the town, the main distribution route has been left undisturbed by the police, administrators and MLAs.”

Anjali alleged that not even the revenue officials like VAO or tahsildar tried to take up the matter with the higher authorities. “Had it at least taken up in the monthly collectorate meeting where prohibition enforcement meetings would also be held, some control of sale would have been effected and such huge number of deaths could have been avoided.”

Meanwhile, director of National SC Commission S Ravivarman called on the victims in Karunapuram on Saturday and consoled relatives of the deceased. He said a report will be submitted to the Commission chairman and the union government in two days.