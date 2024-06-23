TN hooch tragedy victims were 'careless', 'exceeded their limit', says Kamal Haasan

"I cannot say I have no sympathies for these victims. But these victims will have to understand they have exceeded their limit, and they have been careless. They have to be careful, they have to take care of their health," he said.

"It has to be occasional drinking, social drinking, if at all," he added.

"But they must understand that exceeding the limit in any form, be it sugar or anything, is bad. And this necessarily is bad...," he asserted.

The MNM chief also said, "You cannot say that we will make it go away. It is there, it has to be run properly."

"Kautilya Arthashastra talks about a spirit inspector called Suradaksha. So we have been systemising it. Now we will have to see that their (people, apparently) system survives alcohol," he added.