Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 58

KALLAKURICHI: The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy increased to 58 as a victim admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem, died on Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of discharged patients rose to seven. Whereas, the total number of people under treatment increased to 156 on Monday, including those admitted to JIPMER, Puducherry; Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital, Mundiyampakkam; and Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem.
Two new patients have been admitted—one on Sunday night and another on Monday morning—and are now undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, the AIADMK staged protests across the state in district headquarters, with a protest in Kallakurichi led by the party's general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.
Palaniswami criticized the DMK government, stating, "The hooch and drug movement has increased in Tamil Nadu during the last three years of DMK rule. The health minister is criticizing me for mentioning the non-availability of some medicines. We can't save the state if we have a minister like him. The Chief Minister is using his power to suppress protests."