Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 58

KALLAKURICHI: The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy increased to 58 as a victim admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem, died on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of discharged patients rose to seven. Whereas, the total number of people under treatment increased to 156 on Monday, including those admitted to JIPMER, Puducherry; Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital, Mundiyampakkam; and Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem.

Two new patients have been admitted—one on Sunday night and another on Monday morning—and are now undergoing treatment.