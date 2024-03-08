Puducherry mourns nine-year-old child's death; calls for Home Minister's resignation intensify

PUDUCHERRY: Following a highly emotional funeral procession that was attended by a large crowd, the body of the nine-year-old girl, who was discovered abandoned in a drain near her home in Solai Nagar, Puducherry on Tuesday, was laid to rest in Vaithikuppam on Thursday.
The girl’s books, toys, and bag were hung in front of the procession vehicle and were buried with the body.
Family members, neighbours, general public, and senior police officials attended the funeral. Earlier in the day, Director General of Police B Srinivas along with other officers visited the family of the deceased and offered condolences.
Nellithope MLA A John Kumar, his son Vivilian Richards, Puducherry MLA J Prakash Kumar, and former MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan also visited and consoled the family.
Cops transferred
Inspector A Dhanaselvam and Sub Inspector V Jayagurunathan of Muthialpet police station were transferred to Puducherry Armed Police based on orders issued by Superintendent of Police (headquarters) Subham Sundar Ghose. In their place, Inspector A Kannan serving in Puducherry Armed Police and Sub Inspector P Sivapragassam from Ariyankuppam have been posted. Sub-Inspector G Kadirasane has been withdrawn from Government Quarter Outpost and posted in Ariyankuppam station.
Opposition demands resignation of minister
Amid growing concerns over citizens’ safety in Puducherry, the opposition Congress and CPI(M) demanded the resignation of Home Minister A Namassivayam, holding him accountable for the death of the girl.
Puducherry Pradesh Congress President and MP V Vaithilingam, in a video release on Thursday, launched a verbal attack on the AINRC-led NDA government. He accused the government of negligence in tackling rampant drug peddling in the UT which, according to him, played a role in the death of the nine-year-old girl.
Vaithilingam dismissed the assurances made by Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan regarding efforts to curb drug trafficking as “factually incorrect.” He alleged that individuals close to Home Minister Namassivayam were complicit in drug trade, pointing to a systemic failure within the administration.
CPI(M) Puducherry unit secretary R Rajangam also attributed the breakdown of law and order in Puducherry to the uncontrolled drug peddling. He opined that if at all the police conducted a thorough investigation, the young girl’s life could have been saved.
The opposition’s outcry has gained momentum, with the INDIA bloc resorting to agitation and calls for a bandh.
Furthermore, the opposition has demanded a comprehensive response from the government regarding the incident. In addition to a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the victim’s family, the government should also provide a job for one of the family members, demanded Rajangam.
Swearing-in ceremony of PNR Thirumurugan postponed to March 11
Puducherry: The swearing-in ceremony of PNR Thirumurugan as a minister in the AINRC-BJP government of Puducherry has been postponed to March 11. The ceremony, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed due to the prevailing tension in Puducherry following the rape and murder of the nine-year-old girl. The MLA representing Karaikal (North) constituency will be inducted into the N Rangasamy-led government at a ceremony in Raj Nivas on March 11 evening.