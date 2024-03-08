Puducherry mourns nine-year-old child's death; calls for Home Minister's resignation intensify

PUDUCHERRY: Following a highly emotional funeral procession that was attended by a large crowd, the body of the nine-year-old girl, who was discovered abandoned in a drain near her home in Solai Nagar, Puducherry on Tuesday, was laid to rest in Vaithikuppam on Thursday.

The girl’s books, toys, and bag were hung in front of the procession vehicle and were buried with the body.

Family members, neighbours, general public, and senior police officials attended the funeral. Earlier in the day, Director General of Police B Srinivas along with other officers visited the family of the deceased and offered condolences.

Nellithope MLA A John Kumar, his son Vivilian Richards, Puducherry MLA J Prakash Kumar, and former MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan also visited and consoled the family.