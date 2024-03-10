Farmer killed, one hurt in cracker blast in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: A 55-year-old farmer died and another person sustained injuries after crackers, intended for Shivaratri festivities, detonated accidentally at Ariyanaachi village near Veppur on Friday night. The deceased was identified as P Periyasamy from the same village.

As part of the week-long Rathi Manmadhan festival celebration, Kamutta Samy worship was being conducted at the village on Friday night when a spark from the crackers set off by the villagers accidentally ignited the crackers held by Periyasamy, said police.

The explosion resulted in the demise of Periyasamy, who suffered severe injuries. S Ramalingam (65) from the same village also sustained injuries in the blast and was admitted to the Government hospital in Veppur. On information, Veppur police sent Periyasamy’s body to the government hospital in Virudachalam for postmortem.