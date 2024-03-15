'Sanatan Dharma' remark: SC to hear Udhayanidhi Stalin's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs

(Eds: With file photo) New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court said on Friday it would hear in April a plea filed by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking clubbing of the FIRs lodged against him in different states over his "eradicate Sanatan dharma" remark.

His petition came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, which said it would be heard in the week commencing April 1.

While hearing the plea on March 4, the apex court rebuked Udhayanidhi Stalin over his reported remark and asked why he had moved the court for clubbing together the FIRs filed against him after abusing his right to freedom of speech and expression.

The top court had told Stalin that being a minister he should have been careful with his statements and mindful of the possible consequences they could have.