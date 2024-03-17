Sri Lankan Navy arrests 21 Rameswaram fishermen for alleged IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: 21 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the wee hours of Sunday over alleged violation of the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL). They have been taken to Kankesanthurai Harbour for further investigation.

The fishermen's association in Rameswaram stated that they feel helpless as the union government has failed to take action on the matter.

Out of 480 mechanised boats that went out to sea from the Rameswaram fishing harbour on Saturday, the Sri Lankan Navy chased away a cluster of Indian boats that was reportedly close to the IMBL. It is said that two of the boats remained in the Lankan waters and their crew of 21 members were taken into custody by the Lankan Navy.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Navy official sources said that their Northern Naval Command deployed a Fast Attack Craft to chase away a cluster of Indian boats after spotting them engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters off Delft Island. The operation resulted in the seizure of the two Indian boats and apprehension of 21 Indian fishermen who continued to remain in the Sri Lankan waters, they added.

The boats and the fishermen were brought to Kankesanthurai Harbour and were handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for legal proceedings.

With Sunday's arrest, the Sri Lankan Navy has seized a total of 18 Indian boats and arrested 146 Indian fishermen from Sri Lankan waters in 2024.