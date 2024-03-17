Sri Lankan Navy arrests 21 Rameswaram fishermen for alleged IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: 21 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the wee hours of Sunday over alleged violation of the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL). They have been taken to Kankesanthurai Harbour for further investigation.
The fishermen's association in Rameswaram stated that they feel helpless as the union government has failed to take action on the matter.
Out of 480 mechanised boats that went out to sea from the Rameswaram fishing harbour on Saturday, the Sri Lankan Navy chased away a cluster of Indian boats that was reportedly close to the IMBL. It is said that two of the boats remained in the Lankan waters and their crew of 21 members were taken into custody by the Lankan Navy.
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Navy official sources said that their Northern Naval Command deployed a Fast Attack Craft to chase away a cluster of Indian boats after spotting them engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters off Delft Island. The operation resulted in the seizure of the two Indian boats and apprehension of 21 Indian fishermen who continued to remain in the Sri Lankan waters, they added.
The boats and the fishermen were brought to Kankesanthurai Harbour and were handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for legal proceedings.
With Sunday's arrest, the Sri Lankan Navy has seized a total of 18 Indian boats and arrested 146 Indian fishermen from Sri Lankan waters in 2024.
Reacting to the arrest of the fishermen, Sagayam, a mechanised boat fishermen association leader from Rameswaram said, "We really do not know what to do, we have staged protests, hunger strikes, strike and even a massive rally still the union government has not take any action on the issues not even a condemnation statement for the fishermen arrests. It's frustrating for us, our fishermen are getting arrested and now fishermen are sentenced to punishments."
He requested action on releasing the fishermen, solving the prolonging issues, allowing the fishing process in the waters, and recovering their confiscated boats.
Over the past couple of weeks, a series of fishermen's arrests have been reportedly made by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged violation of the IMBL. Four boats consisting of 37 crew from Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam were detained on March 10 and 15. The arrested fishermen are under two weeks of judicial custody.
On the contrary, fishermen in Sri Lanka have been staging a series of protests for the past couple of weeks in Sri Lanka seeking action to prevent Indian fishermen from entering into the Sri Lankan waters as they allege that it is affecting their fishing process.