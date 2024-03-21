BJP fields Annamalai in Kovai; Tamilisai in South Chennai

Incumbent Tirunelveli MLA and BJP’s legislative party leader Nainar Nagendran has been fielded in Tirunelveli constituency. DMK, which won the constituency in 2019, has allotted it this time to the Congress.

The list released by the BJP on Thursday evening said Nainar would contest from Thoothukudi, to the surprise of many. Within 30 mins, the party released a revised list, stating that he will contest from Tirunelveli.

The BJP has fielded former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan in Kanyakumari constituency. In Chennai Central constituency, Vinoj P Selvam will be taking on DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran. Krishnagiri constituency has been allocated to C Narasimhan, spokesperson of the BJP state unit and former MP.