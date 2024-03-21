NDA finalises seat-sharing for TN; BJP to contest in 20, former CM OPS left out

CHENNAI: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday finalised the seat-sharing for the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Of the 39 seats, the BJP will be contesting in 20 seats leaving 19 seats to its allied parties. In four other constituencies, a few allies of the BJP will contest in the party’s 'Lotus' symbol.

Candidates will therefore be contesting in BJP’s 'Lotus' symbol in a total of 24 seats.

Importantly, the faction led by expelled AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam, who has supported the BJP for a long time, has not been allotted any seat.

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam, convened a meeting of his supporters to seek their views on the seat-sharing issue. Sources said Panneerselvam may announce that he was opting out of contesting the Lok Sabha elections, but may extend support to the BJP-led alliance on Friday.