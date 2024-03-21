NDA finalises seat-sharing for TN; BJP to contest in 20, former CM OPS left out

CHENNAI: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday finalised the seat-sharing for the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
Of the 39 seats, the BJP will be contesting in 20 seats leaving 19 seats to its allied parties. In four other constituencies, a few allies of the BJP will contest in the party’s 'Lotus' symbol.
Candidates will therefore be contesting in BJP’s 'Lotus' symbol in a total of 24 seats.
Importantly, the faction led by expelled AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam, who has supported the BJP for a long time, has not been allotted any seat.
Meanwhile, Panneerselvam, convened a meeting of his supporters to seek their views on the seat-sharing issue. Sources said Panneerselvam may announce that he was opting out of contesting the Lok Sabha elections, but may extend support to the BJP-led alliance on Friday.
Talking to reporters at the BJP headquarters here, the TN BJP chief Annamalai said the BJP leaders would be going to New Delhi with the list of 24 candidates to discuss with the national leaders. "You can expect the candidates list any time," he added.
Apart from these 24 seats, BJP has allotted three to Tamil Maanila Congress, two to Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, and ten to Pattali Makkal Katchi.
Asked whether Panneerselvam has not been allocated any seat, Annamalai said, "He has taken a good decision and his district secretaries have ratified his decision. He will announce that decision and it won't be appropriate for me to convey that."