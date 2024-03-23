Music Academy under threat of disintegration: BJP president K Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Friday said his party stands with the carnatic vocalist duo Ranjani and Gayatri who opposed the Music Academy’s decision to confer Sangita Kalanidhi award to TM Krishna.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Annamalai said the Music Academy, revered as the temple of Carnatic music and spiritual consciousness for more than nine decades, is “under threat of disintegration by divisive forces detrimental to the sanctity of the organisation”.
Expressing solidarity with the vocalists and their recent announcement to boycott the award ceremony, Annamalai said the BJP will stand with eminent artistes who have raised their voice against the present authority of the academy.
Naming a few artistes who opposed the academy’s decision, Annamalai termed their move an attempt to maintain the sanctity of the pristine institution. He added, “The last refuge for proponents of defunct propaganda and the ideology of hate and division cannot be the temple of Carnatic music.”