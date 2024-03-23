Music Academy under threat of disintegration: BJP president K Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Friday said his party stands with the carnatic vocalist duo Ranjani and Gayatri who opposed the Music Academy’s decision to confer Sangita Kalanidhi award to TM Krishna.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Annamalai said the Music Academy, revered as the temple of Carnatic music and spiritual consciousness for more than nine decades, is “under threat of disintegration by divisive forces detrimental to the sanctity of the organisation”.