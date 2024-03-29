ECI refuses 'Top' symbol to MDMK; tensions rise within INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: The Election Commission of India (ECI), conveying to the Madras High Court on Wednesday its refusal to allot the ‘top’ symbol to the MDMK this Lok Sabha election, has stoked tensions within the INDIA bloc in the state, particularly after party principal secretary Durai Vaiko recently expressed reservations against contesting on the DMK’s ‘rising sun’ symbol.

On the development, a DMK functionary said, "When he (Durai) raged in front of ministers, party functionaries were demotivated. The functionaries, only out of goodwill, sought him to contest on the ‘rising sun’ symbol. But he had lost his temper before everyone."

"Despite the DMK having bitter experiences with the MDMK in the past, we have changed to work for Durai Vaiko’s victory. However, he seems to be lacking the experience to handle election fever at the grassroots," the functionary added.