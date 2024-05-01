Vallalar centre works won’t affect devotees: Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday told the Madras High Court that the Vallalar International Centre, which is under construction on Sathiya Gnana Sabhai premises at Vadalur in Cuddalore district, is being raised only for the benefit of devotees of Vallalar and the construction would not affect them.

Advocate General PS Raman made the submission before a special bench of Justices R Mahadevan and PD Audikesavalu when a petition seeking to restrain the government from going ahead with the construction came up for hearing.

“The state government is spending `99.9 crore for constructing the Vallalar International Centre exclusively for the benefit of the devotees of Vallalar. The facility will be donated to the sabhai after completion of the project,” he said.

He also questioned the bonafides of the petitioner, who is a functionary of the BJP, and said the petition is politically motivated.

The centre will have a meditation hall with a capacity for 500 people, museum exhibiting life history of Vallalar, auditorium with a capacity to seat 500, an administrative office, renovated dharmasalai, digital library, protected water facilities, sanitation facilities and a Sanmarga study centre, submitted the AG, who was assisted by special government pleader NRR Arun Natarajan.

He maintained that the construction of the centre on the open space would not cause any obstacle for worshipping and the devotees thronging on Thai Poosam for worshipping the sacred light would not face any discomfort.