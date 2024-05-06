SC defers Ex-TN Min Senthil Balaji's bail plea hearing to May 15 in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred to May 15, the hearing on the plea filed by MLA and former Minister V Senthil Balaji challenging the Madras High Court order rejecting his bail in a cash-for-jobs money laundering case.

During the course of the hearing on Monday, the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, senior lawyer appearing for the ED, sought some more time, on the ground that the case would take more time.

To which, the two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, adjourned the case to May 15.

Mehta said that it was a case of victims being won over, with regard to which there were findings required to be shown. Taking this into recordthe Court said we would hear it on May 15.

On the other hand, senior advocate Aryama Sundaram, appearing for Balaji, sought bail on the ground that his client had been in custody for about 328 days.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that Balaji played a central and pivotal role in the case.