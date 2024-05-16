Tiruchy corporation council to discuss issuing licences for pet dogs after polls

TIRUCHY: With the recent incident of a girl in Chennai coming under attack from pet dogs while at a park triggering a debate over mandatory licensing, the Tiruchy city corporation plans to present the matter before the council for consideration as soon as the model code of conduct in place is lifted.
"After the lifting of the election protocol, we will present the matter before the council and take steps to issue dog owners a licence. We currently don't have information on the number of pet dogs in the city. A licence system will help ensure pet dogs are vaccinated and provide us with a clear idea on the count," said T Manivannan, city health officer.
A senior corporation official, however, said, “It is practically difficult, and time consuming, for our team to visit every house in the city and verify pet owners’ licences. Even if we make pet licensing mandatory, what would our officials do with those who are not willing to take such a licence? We cannot seize their dogs. Similarly, the licence would not stop one from abandoning their pet dogs. If a dog is abandoned on the streets due to its ferocious nature, age, or other reasons, how would we identify its owner? Such abandoned dogs are also likely to be attacked by stray dogs in the area. What do we do in such cases? What action has to be taken against irresponsible pet owners who take their dogs out without putting them on a leash and a muzzle? The council has to address these grey areas before passing the licensing system.”
While mentioning that a licensing system would help the civic body keep track of a dog's vaccination status, George Smith, an animal activist based in Tiruchy, echoed the corporation official’s views on the “grey areas” that need to be addressed.
Meanwhile, Venkadachalapathi Iyer, a city resident and retired civil servant, stressed the need for urgent measures. “It can even be a temporary solution to avoid incidents like the one in Chennai,” he said.