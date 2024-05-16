Tiruchy corporation council to discuss issuing licences for pet dogs after polls

A senior corporation official, however, said, “It is practically difficult, and time consuming, for our team to visit every house in the city and verify pet owners’ licences. Even if we make pet licensing mandatory, what would our officials do with those who are not willing to take such a licence? We cannot seize their dogs. Similarly, the licence would not stop one from abandoning their pet dogs. If a dog is abandoned on the streets due to its ferocious nature, age, or other reasons, how would we identify its owner? Such abandoned dogs are also likely to be attacked by stray dogs in the area. What do we do in such cases? What action has to be taken against irresponsible pet owners who take their dogs out without putting them on a leash and a muzzle? The council has to address these grey areas before passing the licensing system.”

While mentioning that a licensing system would help the civic body keep track of a dog's vaccination status, George Smith, an animal activist based in Tiruchy, echoed the corporation official’s views on the “grey areas” that need to be addressed.

Meanwhile, Venkadachalapathi Iyer, a city resident and retired civil servant, stressed the need for urgent measures. “It can even be a temporary solution to avoid incidents like the one in Chennai,” he said.