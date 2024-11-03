Vijay's TVK slams DMK over law and order in TN, opposes Centre on 'One Nation, One Poll', Waqf bill

CHENNAI: A week after indirectly naming the BJP as its ideological enemy and the DMK as its political opponent, actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the state and union governments over an array of issues.

TVK accused the DMK government of neglecting law and order and working for the welfare of a select few. The party also condemned the DMK for what it described as personal attacks on opposition leaders and critics, both online and offline.

The remarks were made at TVK's executive committee meeting in Paniyur on Sunday, presided over by Vijay, and witnessed the participation of committee members and district functionaries.

One of the 26 resolutions passed at the meeting stated that increasing incidents of murder, robbery, and other crimes were evidence of the ruling party's failure to control law and order.

It also accused the government of neglecting public welfare, noting that instead of addressing issues like the sale of illicit liquor and rising drug addiction among youth, the administration is prioritising the interests of a few individuals, said one of the resolutions.

The committee also condemned the state government for recent hikes in electricity tariffs, milk prices, and property taxes, arguing that it has not implemented measures to boost revenue.