Vijay's TVK slams DMK over law and order in TN, opposes Centre on 'One Nation, One Poll', Waqf bill

CHENNAI: A week after indirectly naming the BJP as its ideological enemy and the DMK as its political opponent, actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the state and union governments over an array of issues.
TVK accused the DMK government of neglecting law and order and working for the welfare of a select few. The party also condemned the DMK for what it described as personal attacks on opposition leaders and critics, both online and offline.
The remarks were made at TVK's executive committee meeting in Paniyur on Sunday, presided over by Vijay, and witnessed the participation of committee members and district functionaries.
One of the 26 resolutions passed at the meeting stated that increasing incidents of murder, robbery, and other crimes were evidence of the ruling party's failure to control law and order.
It also accused the government of neglecting public welfare, noting that instead of addressing issues like the sale of illicit liquor and rising drug addiction among youth, the administration is prioritising the interests of a few individuals, said one of the resolutions.
The committee also condemned the state government for recent hikes in electricity tariffs, milk prices, and property taxes, arguing that it has not implemented measures to boost revenue.
TVK's resolutions further stated that neither the Union government nor its representative (the Governor) has any right to interfere in matters related to the Tamil language.
They initially imposed saffron on Tiruvalluvar and then stirred controversy over Tamil Thai greetings, the party said. Language rights are the foremost rights of the state, the party asserted, adding that it would strongly oppose the three-language policy.
In addition, TVK demanded the Union and state governments drop the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur, which would require the acquisition of several acres of agricultural land and could increase the flood risks in Chennai.
The resolution also called for permanent employment for those who have given land for Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) projects and urged the conversion of contract jobs to permanent roles.
TVK also opposed the "one nation, one election" initiative, describing it as an anti-democratic move by the BJP-led Union government that threatens democratic principles. The party also called for the Union government to withdraw the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill.
The party urged the DMK government to expedite a caste-based survey study without shifting blame to the Union government. It also urged that education and health be shifted to state control, which would allow Tamil Nadu to exempt medical admissions from the NEET exams.
Additionally, TVK reiterated its opposition to the Union government’s "three-language policy" and insisted that the state should be consulted on foreign policy for Sri Lanka and demanded that a Tamilian be appointed as India's ambassador to Sri Lanka.